Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warming Up Today, Cooling Down for the Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures today will be on the warm side, with most areas building into the 80′s. There will be a good deal of sunshine, but there also might be enough instability to spurt one or two showers/thunderstorms later this evening. They will be very much on the scattered side (probably about a 20% area coverage), so not a lot of people will see a measurable amount of rain. Tomorrow looks to be a couple degrees cooler, before a cold front comes through Friday night, cooling things down significantly for our Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
The South Fork Dairy explosion has shaken the community of Dimmitt and residents have shared...
‘It was crazy’: Dimmitt community shocked by massive dairy farm explosion
Castro County Judge commends Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera for his hard work during Monday’s...
Castro County Judge thankful there was no ‘loss of human life’ after dairy farm explosion

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Few Storms
A Few Storms
Classic Spring Forecast
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave