Warming Up Today, Cooling Down for the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures today will be on the warm side, with most areas building into the 80′s. There will be a good deal of sunshine, but there also might be enough instability to spurt one or two showers/thunderstorms later this evening. They will be very much on the scattered side (probably about a 20% area coverage), so not a lot of people will see a measurable amount of rain. Tomorrow looks to be a couple degrees cooler, before a cold front comes through Friday night, cooling things down significantly for our Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.