Tracking Scattered Storms

A line of thunderstorm activity is moving from west to east across the area late today. Although rainfall amounts will be limited due to dry air in place, a few area will pick up a little rain before the showers move east and diminish late this evening. Some lightning is likely with the stronger storms as well as some gusty downburst winds. Tomorrow will bring a return of warm, dry winds with highs in the low 80s but relative humidity values dropping to near 10%. This will create an environment conducive to wildfires and a Red Flag Warning is in effect tomorrow. A cold front Saturday will bring a quick round of cooler, breezy weather with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. A near freeze is on the schedule for Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.