Texas Commission on Environmental Quality aids in cattle burial at South Fork Dairy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been out in Dimmitt assisting South Fork Dairy with the burial of around 18,000 head of dead cattle.

According to the TCEQ regulations, dead cows must be properly buried within three days of their deaths, however that guidance was waived.

Disposal of the cattle was delayed due to the Texas State Fire Marshal’s completing the investigation as to what caused the fire.

As of right now, the cattle is being transported in trucks to another part of the property to be buried.

In addition, the cows have to be disposed of in a way that doesn’t create a nuisance or cause endangerment to public health and welfare.

Some of the guidelines that have to be followed include:

Onsite burial at least 50 feet from the nearest public water well

burial 150 feet from a private water well

burial 50 feet from the nearest surface of a body of water

burial 50 feet from any property boundaries

burial pit must not be in a high permeability soil, like sand

must be covered by at least three feet of dirt

The TCEQ says it will continue to provide assistance to South Fork Dairy to ensure that statues and regulations are being followed properly.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s office declined to make a comment about the investigation at this time.

