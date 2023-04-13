Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Collins, John Blair and Preston Moore

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, John Blair, and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Collins, Randall Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Collins about the team is doing this season, their big game against Canyon tomorrow and more!

Preston Moore, Newschannel10 Sports:

We chat with Preston about the start of the Sod Poodles’ season, how high school sports are almost coming to an end, and more!

John Blair, Bushland Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Blair while he was on his way to practice about their great season, how they are undefeated in District play and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

