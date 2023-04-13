Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles win first home game versus Corpus Christi
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 13-10 at Hodgetown on Wednesday.

Amarillo took an early lead in the second inning 2-0 after a sacrifice fly from Camden Duzenack and a single from Ryan Bliss allowing Tristin English and Neyfy Castillo.

The momentum continued over the next two innings for the Soddies, as they were up 8-0 going into the fifth inning. The Hooks would answer with three runs of their own, but the Sod Poodles equaled it with three more in the sixth, making it 11-3.

Corpus Christi made a late push with seven scores runs in the last three innings, but it was too little too late.

NL All-Star Joe Mantiply made his Sod Poodles debut as he continues his rehab for the Diamondbacks, pitching one inning and one strikeout.

All nine of the Sod Poodles’ starting lineup had at least one hit, with eight of them notching two or more. AJ Vukovich led the team in RBIs with three, on only four at-bats. He tied Tim Tawa for the most runs in the game with three apiece.

The Sod Poodles will continue their series versus the Corpus Christi Hooks tomorrow night at Hodgetown with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

