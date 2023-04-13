Who's Hiring?
Project Clean Up: Another clean sweep of San Jacinto neighborhood

Project Clean up is doing what it can to beautify neighborhoods around Amarillo.
By Greg Kerr and Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean up is doing what it can to beautify neighborhoods around Amarillo.

The Fuller and Sons crew was back in action, doing a great job again, picking up trash dumping oversized articles like couches and furniture.

With the Route 66 celebration coming up, the San Jacinto area has been a priority.

The crews worked the alley between third and Mississippi, picking up an old couch and even car parts.

Several hundreds of pounds of trash and debris were unloaded, making for another successful project clean up.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

