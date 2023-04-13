Who's Hiring?
Off-duty Amarillo police officer hit by car

An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.
By Sergio Garcia
Apr. 13, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.

According to APD, around 12:14 p.m. officers were called to a restaurant at South Arthur Street and Southeast 14th Avenue.

An off-duty police officer was at the restaurant and witnessed the domestic incident.

The officer identified himself and intervened.

While the officer was attempting to detain the suspect, police say the officer was hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The officer was able to stop and detain the suspect until other officers arrived.

Officers arrested the suspect for aggravated assault on a public servant.

The officer was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

