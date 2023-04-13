Keep Amarillo Clean hosting cleanup event in Woodlands neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a cleanup event in the Woodlands neighborhood this Saturday.

The cleanup is Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. near Tractor Supply in the Woodlands neighborhood. The community group will provide donuts, bags and gloves.

Volunteers will clean vacant lots near Tractor Supply, area around Starbucks and Plum Creek, and Amarillo Boulevard between 9th Avenue and McMasters.

Students can use this cleaning event for community service hours.

