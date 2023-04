AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dryline will help kick off some scattered afternoon storms on Thursday. Showers and storms will be hit and miss and most likely during the afternoon. Behind the dryline a cold front will follow heading into the weekend with a noticeable cool-down for the first part of the weekend. Temperatures bounce back quickly into next week with highs in the 80s again.

