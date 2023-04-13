Who's Hiring?
Drake Bell ‘missing and endangered’ in Florida, police say

Police in Florida say former actor Drake Bell is "missing and endangered."
Police in Florida say former actor Drake Bell is "missing and endangered."(Daytona Beach Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Former actor Drake Bell, 36, was reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, should be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW. His last known location was the area of Mainland High School on April 12.

Police say he is considered “missing and endangered.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

Bell began acting as a child, and is best known for his work in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.

He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell was sentenced in Cleveland, but the judge allowed him to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

