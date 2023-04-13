City of Amarillo receives grant resulting 19 tennis courts to be resurfaced

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and USTA Texas, tennis players in Amarillo will soon have 19 resurfaced tennis courts.

USTA awarded $53,000 in Tennis Venue Services grants this month to the City of Amarillo.

In addition, USTA Texas added $16,000 in grant funding. The grants total $69,000 and will help fund the resurfacing of 19 courts at the Amarillo Tennis Center (14 courts) and Memorial Park Tennis Courts (five courts).

Amarillo City Council approved the resurfacing project Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for USTA’s partnership and for their consideration of Amarillo in awarding these grants,” said COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “These grants will greatly enhance tennis in our city by improving the quality of our courts for all who enjoy playing the game of tennis.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.