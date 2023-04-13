Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo receives grant resulting 19 tennis courts to be resurfaced

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and USTA Texas, tennis players in Amarillo will...
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and USTA Texas, tennis players in Amarillo will soon have 19 resurfaced tennis courts.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and USTA Texas, tennis players in Amarillo will soon have 19 resurfaced tennis courts.

USTA awarded $53,000 in Tennis Venue Services grants this month to the City of Amarillo.

In addition, USTA Texas added $16,000 in grant funding. The grants total $69,000 and will help fund the resurfacing of 19 courts at the Amarillo Tennis Center (14 courts) and Memorial Park Tennis Courts (five courts).

Amarillo City Council approved the resurfacing project Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for USTA’s partnership and for their consideration of Amarillo in awarding these grants,” said COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “These grants will greatly enhance tennis in our city by improving the quality of our courts for all who enjoy playing the game of tennis.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
The South Fork Dairy explosion has shaken the community of Dimmitt and residents have shared...
‘It was crazy’: Dimmitt community shocked by massive dairy farm explosion
Castro County Judge commends Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera for his hard work during Monday’s...
Castro County Judge thankful there was no ‘loss of human life’ after dairy farm explosion

Latest News

The Working Dogs of America National Championship is this weekend in Canyon.
Working Dogs of America National Championship set for this weekend in Canyon
The Amarillo Public Health is hosting the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource...
Amarillo Public Health hosting Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair
A 15-year-old girl from Groom who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.
Missing 15-year-old girl has been found
Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a cleanup event in the Woodlands neighborhood this Saturday.
Keep Amarillo Clean hosting cleanup event in Woodlands neighborhood