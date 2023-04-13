Center City selling graduation banners to hang in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is selling graduation banners to hang in downtown Amarillo.

The banners is a way to honor the class of 2023 with personalized banners by placing them on light poles in downtown.

The deadline to order a banner is May 5.

Banners cost $100 and can be purchased here.

After banners are displayed, you can pick up the banner at 1000 S. Polk St.

