Center City selling graduation banners to hang in downtown Amarillo

Center City of Amarillo is selling graduation banners.
Center City of Amarillo is selling graduation banners.(Center City)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is selling graduation banners to hang in downtown Amarillo.

The banners is a way to honor the class of 2023 with personalized banners by placing them on light poles in downtown.

The deadline to order a banner is May 5.

Banners cost $100 and can be purchased here.

After banners are displayed, you can pick up the banner at 1000 S. Polk St.

