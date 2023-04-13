Boeing B-29 Superfortress ‘Doc’ aircraft visiting Amarillo this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc” is visiting Amarillo this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the aircraft will be at the Texas Air and Space Museum, 10001 American Drive. You can go see it on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

In 1945, the aircraft was built in Wichita, Kan. and was used by the U.S. Army Air Corp. After 10 years, it was retired in China Like, Calif. to serve as a target for bomb training where it remained for 42 yeras.

In 1987, Tony Mazzolini found “Doc” and began plans to move it back to Kansas and restore it. It is now one of two B-29s that are still flying.

To go in the plane, it costs $10 per person or $20 per family. Rides scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings begin at $600 and can be booked here.

The museum will also hold a raffle for a ride.

On Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the museum is hosting a Supper and Shindig, a special event, to meet the crew. The event will have Dyer’s Barbeque and live music by Geezers Gone Wild.

The program will also have a tribute to Korea and Vietnam veterans.

Tickets for the Supper and Shindig are $45 for civilians, $35 per person for active or veteran military and guest, and $25 per person for those 21 to 29 years old.

There will be a wine and beer cash bar. Buy tickets here or at Goodin’s Jewelry, 3701 Olsen Blvd.

