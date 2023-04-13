Who's Hiring?
Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench, not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

