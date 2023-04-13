Andrea’s Project brings awareness to victims killed by drunk drivers through memorial signs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Each memorial sign is placed on the exact spot the incident occurred, down to the longitude and latitude of the crash.

“The signs are made by Texas Department of Transportation and there is a certain criteria that has to be met before they can get a sign and then so far Andrea’s Project has paid for the cost of all of those signs. We’ve done 11 signs so far just in the past two years,” said Laviza Matthews, director of Andrea’s Project.

As far as the criteria needed for a memorial sign, people can fill out a report here or call Andrea’s Project. The required criteria includes a crash by an impaired driver, BAC above the legal limit, and the crash had to be on a Texas highway.

“The one that we did last Friday happened in 2010, so we had to go back and dig for the crash report but it’s going to be posted so that all the people from Tyson where Maria Spangler used to work will now see that memorial sign,” said Matthews.

Andrea’s Project hopes to remind the public of the consequence that results from drinking and driving.

