Amarillo Public Health hosting Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health is hosting the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair this Saturday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Southwest Church of Christ, 45th and Cornell.

The Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair is free to the public and will provide a variety of resources – from healthcare testing and education to assistance with finances and government program navigation – to the local community.

The event will also feature local food trucks, bounce houses for children, door prizes and giveaways.

Local organizations offering services and information include:

2-1-1

Amarillo Area CASA

Amarillo Better Birth Initiative

Amarillo College Dental Hygiene Program

Amarillo Public Health

Breast Center of Excellence

American Red Cross

Caprock Home Health

City Federal Credit Union

Coalition of Health Services: Texas Home Visiting

Contagion Athletics

Daravida Family Chiropractic & Wellness

Edward Jones – Chantel Perales

Family Support Services

Get FIT

Haven Health Clinics

High Plains Food Bank

Limitless Achievements, Inc.

Opportunity School

Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

Panhandle Breast Health

Panhandle Community Services

Region 16 Head Start

Smile Big Texas

Texas STAR Medicaid Plan

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Texas Workforce Solutions

Tobacco Free Amarillo

Vexus Fiber

West Texas Medicare Group

Food trucks attending the health and resource fair are:

Charlotte’s Web of Flavors

J & R Family Catering

Kona Ice

Los Abuelitos De Veracruz

O’Shay’s

The Acai Bar

Amarillo Public Health will provide an on-site vaccination clinic.

Nurses will be available at the clinic to answer health-related questions.

