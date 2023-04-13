Amarillo Public Health hosting Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health is hosting the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair this Saturday.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Southwest Church of Christ, 45th and Cornell.
The Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair is free to the public and will provide a variety of resources – from healthcare testing and education to assistance with finances and government program navigation – to the local community.
The event will also feature local food trucks, bounce houses for children, door prizes and giveaways.
Local organizations offering services and information include:
- 2-1-1
- Amarillo Area CASA
- Amarillo Better Birth Initiative
- Amarillo College Dental Hygiene Program
- Amarillo Public Health
- Breast Center of Excellence
- American Red Cross
- Caprock Home Health
- City Federal Credit Union
- Coalition of Health Services: Texas Home Visiting
- Contagion Athletics
- Daravida Family Chiropractic & Wellness
- Edward Jones – Chantel Perales
- Family Support Services
- Get FIT
- Haven Health Clinics
- High Plains Food Bank
- Limitless Achievements, Inc.
- Opportunity School
- Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance
- Panhandle Breast Health
- Panhandle Community Services
- Region 16 Head Start
- Smile Big Texas
- Texas STAR Medicaid Plan
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Workforce Solutions
- Tobacco Free Amarillo
- Vexus Fiber
- West Texas Medicare Group
Food trucks attending the health and resource fair are:
- Charlotte’s Web of Flavors
- J & R Family Catering
- Kona Ice
- Los Abuelitos De Veracruz
- O’Shay’s
- The Acai Bar
Amarillo Public Health will provide an on-site vaccination clinic.
Nurses will be available at the clinic to answer health-related questions.
