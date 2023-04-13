Amarillo Public Health hosting Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health is hosting the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair this Saturday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Southwest Church of Christ, 45th and Cornell.

The Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair is free to the public and will provide a variety of resources – from healthcare testing and education to assistance with finances and government program navigation – to the local community.

The event will also feature local food trucks, bounce houses for children, door prizes and giveaways.

Local organizations offering services and information include:

  • 2-1-1
  • Amarillo Area CASA
  • Amarillo Better Birth Initiative
  • Amarillo College Dental Hygiene Program
  • Amarillo Public Health
  • Breast Center of Excellence
  • American Red Cross
  • Caprock Home Health
  • City Federal Credit Union
  • Coalition of Health Services: Texas Home Visiting
  • Contagion Athletics
  • Daravida Family Chiropractic & Wellness
  • Edward Jones – Chantel Perales
  • Family Support Services
  • Get FIT
  • Haven Health Clinics
  • High Plains Food Bank
  • Limitless Achievements, Inc.
  • Opportunity School
  • Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance
  • Panhandle Breast Health
  • Panhandle Community Services
  • Region 16 Head Start
  • Smile Big Texas
  • Texas STAR Medicaid Plan
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
  • Texas Workforce Solutions
  • Tobacco Free Amarillo
  • Vexus Fiber
  • West Texas Medicare Group

Food trucks attending the health and resource fair are:

  • Charlotte’s Web of Flavors
  • J & R Family Catering
  • Kona Ice
  • Los Abuelitos De Veracruz
  • O’Shay’s
  • The Acai Bar

Amarillo Public Health will provide an on-site vaccination clinic.

Nurses will be available at the clinic to answer health-related questions.

