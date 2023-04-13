Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High Lady Sandies prepare for potential playoff preview with Lubbock Cooper

Sandies softball logo at Sandie Field.
Sandies softball logo at Sandie Field.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies softball team continues to dominate this season.

The team has suffered just one loss this year, riding a 24-game winning streak.

The Lady Sandies are making history at Amarillo High and have their eyes on continuing that success into the playoffs.

“The seniors. We’ve got seven.” Amarillo High softball head coach Ty Hoobler said when asked about who to credit for the success. “They’re doing a tremendous job. They’ve worked really really hard. We’ve got in our offseason program, we’ve made it harder these last couple years to get some next level stuff out of these kids and just kind of raise the bar. Every time we’ve raised the bar, they’ve reached it. It’s been an amazing group to work with. Everybody else underneath them just sees it and buys in.”

There’s a potential playoff preview for the Lady Sandies this week. On Friday, they welcome Lubbock Cooper into town.

If the playoffs started today these two teams would face off against each other in the bi-district round.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

Sod Poodles win first home game versus Corpus Christi
Sod Poodles win first home game versus Corpus Christi
West Plains Lady Wolves softball practicing ahead of April 14th matchup with Hereford.
West Plains softball hosting ‘Little Wolfpack Night’ this Friday
If you missed today’s interviews with John Murphy, Matt Vanderburg and Luke Abright on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Matt Vanderburg, and Luke Albright
TPSN will be hosting the Randall vs Canyon softball and baseball games.
Stream the Randall vs Canyon softball and baseball games here