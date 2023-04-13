Amarillo High Lady Sandies prepare for potential playoff preview with Lubbock Cooper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies softball team continues to dominate this season.

The team has suffered just one loss this year, riding a 24-game winning streak.

The Lady Sandies are making history at Amarillo High and have their eyes on continuing that success into the playoffs.

“The seniors. We’ve got seven.” Amarillo High softball head coach Ty Hoobler said when asked about who to credit for the success. “They’re doing a tremendous job. They’ve worked really really hard. We’ve got in our offseason program, we’ve made it harder these last couple years to get some next level stuff out of these kids and just kind of raise the bar. Every time we’ve raised the bar, they’ve reached it. It’s been an amazing group to work with. Everybody else underneath them just sees it and buys in.”

There’s a potential playoff preview for the Lady Sandies this week. On Friday, they welcome Lubbock Cooper into town.

If the playoffs started today these two teams would face off against each other in the bi-district round.

