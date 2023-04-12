Who's Hiring?
Trial begins for New Mexico teen accused of throwing newborn baby in dumpster

Alexis Avila, de 18 años, está acusado de arrojar a su recién nacido a un basurero a solo horas...
Alexis Avila, de 18 años, está acusado de arrojar a su recién nacido a un basurero a solo horas de dar a luz.(Telemundo Lubbock)
By Natalie Faulkenberry and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Testimony is underway in a trial for a New Mexico teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in January of last year.

Alexis Nicole Avila is charged with attempted first-degree murder and, alternatively, abuse of a child intentionally or recklessly.

Jurors heard testimony Wednesday morning from Jennifer Maxwell, the Hobbs police officer that responded to the call that a newborn had been found in a dumpster behind the mall in Hobbs. The baby was reportedly left in the dumpster for more than six hours.

During Maxwell’s testimony, she stated when she arrived the newborn was unresponsive and was wrapped in a cold, wet towel. She then stated that she observed a bruise on the baby’s head and dried blood all of his body.

The defense argued that Officer Maxwell did not know who placed the baby in the towel and that she did not know what caused the bruise on the baby.

The state then called Susan Hineck, the physician that provided the initial medical attention to the newborn. She stated that when the baby arrived, she observed that the baby was blue in color, was weakly crying and cold to the touch.

Through further evaluation, the physician stated the newborn was so hypothermic that the thermometer could not calculate a temperature. The doctor went on to say in her 28 years as an emergency physician, she has never had a patient that they cannot get a temperature on.

KCBD’s Natalie Faulkenberry is in Lea County and will provide the latest details on the trial.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Jury selection started for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

