Texas Tech criminal law professor breaks down what ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws really mean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas governor Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a man who was convicted of murder after he shot an armed protester back in 2020.

Daniel perry was an uber driver in downtown Austin during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. That’s where 28-year-old Garrett Foster was seen openly carrying an AK-47 rifle, which is legal under state law.

Perry reportedly drove into the crowd of protesters, and shot and killed Foster in what his attorneys described as “self defense.” He was convicted of murder on Friday and has yet to be sentenced.

Less than 24 hours after the conviction, Gov. Greg Abbot issued the following statement:

“Stand Your Ground is probably the most misunderstood law in the country,” Geoffrey Corn, the Chair of Criminal Law at Texas Tech University Law School, stated.

Corn said the law is not as simple as some would think.

“Stand Your Ground Law is wildly misunderstood as a license to use deadly force whenever you feel threatened. That’s not what stand your ground means.” Corn said.

The act of self defense is a law of necessity and unless there is an imminent threat to your life you cannot take the law into your own hands, unless you fall under two exceptions. First is the Castle Doctrine, meaning a person never has to retreat from their own home. Second is if one suddenly falls victim to a violent attack that does not allow one to run away.

Stand Your Ground Law is only applicable when a person cannot run away or when a person’s life is directly threatened with deadly force.

“But that is a very tightly controlled line, as it should be,” Corn stated. “To claim self defense, your hands must be completely clean. That means that the person claiming self defense was not the first aggressor, but, if you start the fight or provoke violence, you are the unlawful aggressor, your hands are dirty in the language of the law and you do not have the privilege to claim self defense. Although, in court, the jury will not determine whether he could have retreated or not, they will only determine who was the first aggressor.”

“And the jury says, well, you may have felt threatened, but we don’t think the threat was a nature that justified you crossing that line, they reject your self defense claim,” Corn said.

He says people should try to get out of the situation or call police before using deadly force.

