Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Rangers investigating shooting in Bovina

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.(None)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.

A DPS statement says the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with an aggravated assault investigation on April 5.

The incident involved a 32-year-old man shooting a 25-year-old man around 8:20 p.m. in a Bovina business.

Medical staff at an area hospital treated the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Shred it Day
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 16th annual Shred it Day on Saturday
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire...
‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials praise teamwork in dairy farm explosion response