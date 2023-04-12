Texas Rangers investigating shooting in Bovina

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.

A DPS statement says the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with an aggravated assault investigation on April 5.

The incident involved a 32-year-old man shooting a 25-year-old man around 8:20 p.m. in a Bovina business.

Medical staff at an area hospital treated the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.