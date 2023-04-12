Texas Rangers investigating shooting in Bovina
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.
A DPS statement says the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with an aggravated assault investigation on April 5.
The incident involved a 32-year-old man shooting a 25-year-old man around 8:20 p.m. in a Bovina business.
Medical staff at an area hospital treated the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
