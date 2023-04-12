Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Spring-Like Set Ups

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmth and slightly higher winds look to dominate the discussion when it comes to our forecast, at least for today. For your Wednesday, we’ll get going to temperatures in the 50°s with breezes out of the south at 15-25 mph all day long. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-80°s to low-90°s for the entire region, with some breaking record highs! Now, looking ahead to Thursday, a dryline system will push through, prompting the possibility of thunderstorms, especially in the east. However, with our dry environment, rain totals are expected to be light. Lightning is still likely, rain or not, which could pose wildfire threats. So we’ll monitor closely.

A cold front is expected to push through this weekend, which could bring a freeze to our northern zones Sunday morning, so be aware of that.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

Wednesday Weather Outlook 4/12
Wednesday Weather Outlook 4/12
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Above Average
Above Average
Classic Spring outlook