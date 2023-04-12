Spring-Like Set Ups

Warmth and slightly higher winds look to dominate the discussion when it comes to our forecast, at least for today. For your Wednesday, we’ll get going to temperatures in the 50°s with breezes out of the south at 15-25 mph all day long. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-80°s to low-90°s for the entire region, with some breaking record highs! Now, looking ahead to Thursday, a dryline system will push through, prompting the possibility of thunderstorms, especially in the east. However, with our dry environment, rain totals are expected to be light. Lightning is still likely, rain or not, which could pose wildfire threats. So we’ll monitor closely.

A cold front is expected to push through this weekend, which could bring a freeze to our northern zones Sunday morning, so be aware of that.

