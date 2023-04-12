Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Matt Vanderburg, and Luke Albright

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with John Murphy, Matt Vanderburg and Luke Abright on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Murphy about his new position as head coach, how the community has responded, and more!

Matt Vanderburg, WT Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Vanderburg about their recent successful run, winning 7 out of 8 games, what the success means to the team, and more!

Luke Albright, Pitcher for the Sod Poodles:

We chat with Luke about how his first year here in Amarillo is going, what he’s looking forward to this season, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

