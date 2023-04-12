Sod Poodles fall in opener to Hooks, 5-4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles fell at Hodgetown in the home opener against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Though the Sod Poodles struck first in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly to put them up 1-0, Corpus Christi scored the next four runs in the game and took a commanding lead.

Some late inning power from A.J. Vukovich (solo home run in the seventh) and Caleb Roberts (two-run home run in the ninth) brought the Sod Poodles back within one run. With two runners on base and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Corpus Christi rose to the occasion and came away with the victory to spoil the Soddies home opener.

The Sod Poodles and Hooks will continue their six-game series on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.