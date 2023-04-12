Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sentencing date set for former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Amy Gilly, 46, arrestada y acusada de relación inapropiada entre educador/estudiante
Amy Gilly, 46, arrestada y acusada de relación inapropiada entre educador/estudiante((Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hale))
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sentencing date has been scheduled for former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, who is accuse of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The 46-year-old former educator submitted a guilty plea for transferring obscene material to a minor last month, according to court documents. She was initially federally indicted on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor in Jan. 2023.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

She was accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy by having him touch her breast. The teen also told officers he and Gilly had been exchanging text messages since Nov. 2022. Court records show the text messages were sexually charged.

Gilly reportedly told police she had feelings for the teen. She also stated she knew her feelings were wrong.

She was arrest in Dec. 2022 and held in the Hale County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Her sentencing date has been scheduled for July 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. in a Lubbock County Court.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She must also register as a sex offender.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Hale Center teacher indicted by federal grand jury, charged with enticement of minor

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Shred it Day
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 16th annual Shred it Day on Saturday
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire...
‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials praise teamwork in dairy farm explosion response
The South Fork Dairy explosion has shaken the community of Dimmitt and residents have shared...
‘It was crazy’: Dimmitt community shocked by massive dairy farm explosion