Randall takes down West Plains 9-1 to stay undefeated in district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the West Plains Wolves 9-1 at the Diamond of Doom on Tuesday.

The win moves the Raiders to 23-3 overall on the season and a perfect 9-0 in district action.

The third inning is when Randall did most of the damage in the win, with miscues by the Wolves allowing four runs to be scored by the Raiders. They grew a 2-0 lead into a 6-0 lead and never looked back.

While the Raiders have largely dominated district play, their next opponent will prove to be a challenge. The last time Randall and Canyon matchup up, the Raiders won by just a single run in 12 innings. The game went on for so long that the matchup had to be moved to West Texas A&M to finish under the lights with daylight dwindling as extra innings went on.

Canyon and Randall will face off on Friday with the game being streamed live on TPSN.

