Moore County officials: Man wanted for multiple charges including sexual assault
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple charges.
According to the release, Sergio Hernandez Martinez is wanted for sexual assault and the original charge of assault with a family member.
If you have information on his location, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.
