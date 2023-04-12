Moore County officials: Man wanted for multiple charges including sexual assault

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple charges.

According to the release, Sergio Hernandez Martinez is wanted for sexual assault and the original charge of assault with a family member.

If you have information on his location, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

CREEP OF THE WEEK: 4/12/2023 SERGIO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ This week’s Creep of the Week is Sergio Hernandez Martinez.... Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

