Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Moore County officials: Man wanted for multiple charges including sexual assault

The Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple...
The Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple charges.(Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple charges.

According to the release, Sergio Hernandez Martinez is wanted for sexual assault and the original charge of assault with a family member.

If you have information on his location, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

CREEP OF THE WEEK: 4/12/2023 SERGIO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ This week’s Creep of the Week is Sergio Hernandez Martinez....

Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

Despite a petition opposing the debt, Dalhart City Council voted to issue $2.5 million in debt...
Dalhart City Council votes to issue $2.5 million in debt for Emergency Response Center
The Amarillo Art Institute is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting for their Welcome Back to...
Arts in the Sunset hosting ribbon cutting and welcome back event for new renovated facility
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Alexis Avila, de 18 años, está acusado de arrojar a su recién nacido a un basurero a solo horas...
Trial begins for New Mexico teen accused of throwing newborn baby in dumpster