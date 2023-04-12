Dalhart City Council votes to issue $2.5 million in debt for Emergency Response Center

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Despite a petition opposing the debt, Dalhart City Council voted to issue $2.5 million in debt for an Emergency Response Center.

According to the City of Dalhart, on April 10, a petition was filed protesting the issuing of $2.5 million in debt for an Emergency Response Center.

The City Secretary reviewed the petition and found it lacking information required.

The needed requirements for validity of petitions are:

The signers’ printed name The signers’ date of birth or voter registration number The signers’ residence address Date of signing

The petition submitted did not have the signers’ date of birth, voter registration number or the date of signing.

The City of Dalhart states that the Dalhart City Council proceeded with a vote authorizing the funding, while the petition was determined to be invalid.

This vote passed unanimously giving the City of Dalhart necessary funding for the completion of the Emergency Response Center.

