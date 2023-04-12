Who's Hiring?
Curry County inmate found guilty for bringing drugs into the jail

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on April 11, 2023, Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, age 34, of Las Cruces, was found guilty by a jury, of Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and Bringing contraband into jail.(Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County inmate has been found guilty by the jury for distributing drugs into the jail.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trillo was found guilty by the jury, for Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and bringing drugs into jail.

The release says, on December, 2020, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Detention Center where administrators found mail that was being delivered to Trillo, containing suboxone strips.

After officials reviewed the jail phone calls, it was confirmed that Trillo was aware of the drugs being delivered to him through the postal service.

The release states Trillo will be sentenced at a later date.

He is facing 18 months incarceration for each 4th degree felony conviction and an 8-year habitual offender enhancement.

Trillo is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence and has pending charges out of Dona Ana and Otero counties.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

