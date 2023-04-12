Curry County inmate found guilty for bringing drugs into the jail

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County inmate has been found guilty by the jury for distributing drugs into the jail.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trillo was found guilty by the jury, for Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and bringing drugs into jail.

The release says, on December, 2020, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Detention Center where administrators found mail that was being delivered to Trillo, containing suboxone strips.

After officials reviewed the jail phone calls, it was confirmed that Trillo was aware of the drugs being delivered to him through the postal service.

The release states Trillo will be sentenced at a later date.

He is facing 18 months incarceration for each 4th degree felony conviction and an 8-year habitual offender enhancement.

Trillo is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence and has pending charges out of Dona Ana and Otero counties.

