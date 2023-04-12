Who's Hiring?
Classic Spring Forecast

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Warm weather with some breezy afternoons will be the pattern through Friday. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s along with SW winds gusting near 40mph. The air is quite dry which is contributing to some elevated wildfire conditions as well as limiting our chance for significant rain. A few scattered storms may pop up tomorrow afternoon, but these storms will be brief and scattered and widespread or heavy rain is not expected. Our next cold front will arrive Saturday bringing slightly cooler air and highs in the upper 60s.

