Castro County Judge thankful there was no ‘loss of human life’ after dairy farm explosion

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The Castro County Judge commends Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera for his hard work during Monday’s fire that killed thousands of cattle and injured an employee.

The Texas Association of Dairymen ranks Texas fourth nationally in milk production.

Castro County has the second largest share of milk production. With the price of a dairy cow estimating at $1300 the disaster is showing to be a large loss.

The County Judge, Mandy Gfeller is thankful for all first responders that were involved.

“My heart goes out to each person affected by the fire and explosion at South Fork Dairy. I am so thankful for our first responders as well as the neighboring counties that sent aid to Castro County,” said Castro County Judge Mandy Gfeller. “I commend their swift response and quick thinking to help save lives. While the loss of so many animals and property is devastating, I am so thankful that there was no loss of human life. I am praying for restoration of South Fork Dairy.”

“I believe that our Sheriff, Sal Rivera, just did an excellent job of keeping the public informed. I’m really thankful for his response to this disaster and as Emergency Management Coordinator, he makes my job easy,” said Judge Gfeller.

We are in contact with the sheriff and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to determine next steps.

