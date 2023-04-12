Arts in the Sunset hosting ribbon cutting and welcome back event for new renovated facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting for their Welcome Back to Sunset event.

Arts in the Sunset, formerly known as Sunset Center, has been undergoing renovations for the past two years.

This welcome back event will allow people to see the building’s progress including renovated event spaces, artists studios, and the community gallery.

The event will also include music, light refreshments, and the opportunity to view local and regional art.

The ribbon cutting will be on Friday April 14 at 1 p.m., with the Welcome Back to Sunset event starting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arts in the Sunset will follow up with a First Friday Art Work on May 5.

