Animal Welfare Institute talks on fire prevention/safety after dairy explosion

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Animal Welfare Institute released a statement yesterday urging for more fire prevention measures in large scale agriculture operations.

As of right now, there are no federal laws in place to protect animals from barn fires.

Very few states have adopted the fire and life safety in animal housing facilities code.

AWI says operational fire prevention strategies, such as inspections, worker trainings, and emergency planning are just some of the measures outline in that code.

“In the past we’ve seen that response has been hindered by problematic, by not having hydrants in the area, so having water storage to facilitate and easier response are things that this code will hopefully address,” says Policy Associate for AWI’s farm animal program, Allie Granger.

According to the Texas Association of Dairymen, Castro County is ranked as the second highest milk producing area in Texas.

The Animal Welfare Institute released a statement yesterday urging for more fire prevention measures in large scale agriculture operations.(Texas Association of Dairymen)

AWI says with a big operation such as South Fork Dairy, the risk of a bigger mortality rate is much higher.

“Mainly we just hope that this will serve as a warning you know, especially for large scale farmers that are responsible for thousands of lives,” says Granger.

Granger says she hopes that after this more fire prevention and safety measures will be taken, and that more operations will adopt the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire and Life Safety in Animal Housing Facilities Code.

