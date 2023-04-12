Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 16th annual Shred it Day on Saturday

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Shred it Day
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Shred it Day(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting its 16th annual Shred it Day on Saturday.

On April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the public can take old paperwork to the Document Shredding and Storage, located at 2727 Southwest 27th Ave., to have it destroyed.

This will help keep your identity safe from thieves because Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo will shred the paperwork at the certified company.

Doing this also helps recycle paper.

Officials said they will take up to four bags or boxes for onsite destruction.

They will also be taking donations.

