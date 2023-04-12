AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will run well above average the next couple of days. Average highs this time of year are in the low 70s and forecast highs are at least 10 degrees above average through Thursday. Thursday and Friday a weak upper level storm and a cold front bring a small chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures for the weekend come back down closer to average and then bounce back up in the 80s by early next week.

