Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the girls were reported missing April 5 from their home in Lake Butler, Florida. (Source: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Florida girls, ages 12 and 14, were found safe nearly 400 miles from their home after officials said they took a vehicle to drive to meet someone they met online.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were reported missing April 5 from their home in Lake Butler, Florida.

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl stole her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with her 14-year-old friend.

However, the girls ended up about 200 miles short of their destination when authorities located them in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on April 6.

Still, the Alabama town is nearly 400 miles from their home in Florida.

Investigators said they were driving to meet someone they met online. The FBI is now trying to find out who the girls were going to meet.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies were involved in the search, including from Florida, Alabama and Louisiana.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
Michael Regan, Environmental Protection Agency administrator, discusses ways to attract buyers...
EPA administrator talks about electric vehicles
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Bovina.
Texas Rangers investigating shooting in Bovina
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading