Winners announced from the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winners of the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days contest were announced today.
The Donor Days blood drive is in partnership at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Here are the winners for each division:
- Shamrock High School won $2,000
- Bushland High School won $2,000
- Tascosa High School won $2,000
- Guymon Jr. High won $1,500
- St. Mary’s Elementary won $1,000 cash value plus $1,000 in Duggar Dollars
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.