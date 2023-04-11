Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Winners announced from the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winners of the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days contest were announced today.

The Donor Days blood drive is in partnership at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Here are the winners for each division:

  • Shamrock High School won $2,000
  • Bushland High School won $2,000
  • Tascosa High School won $2,000
  • Guymon Jr. High won $1,500
  • St. Mary’s Elementary won $1,000 cash value plus $1,000 in Duggar Dollars
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced(kfda)
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced(kfda)
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced(kfda)
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced(kfda)
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt