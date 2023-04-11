Winners announced from the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winners of the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days contest were announced today.

The Donor Days blood drive is in partnership at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Here are the winners for each division:

Shamrock High School won $2,000

Bushland High School won $2,000

Tascosa High School won $2,000

Guymon Jr. High won $1,500

St. Mary’s Elementary won $1,000 cash value plus $1,000 in Duggar Dollars

Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced (kfda)

Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced (kfda)

Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced (kfda)

Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced (kfda)

Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced (kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.