Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M baseball has longest winning streak of the season snapped

VIDEO: WT baseball has longest winning streak of the season snapped
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball team lost the final game of the series against Oklahoma Christian this past weekend.

That snapped a seven-game winning streak, tied for the Buffs longest such streak of the season.

Head coach Matt Vanderburg addressed the media on Monday with a level of optimism despite the recent loss.

“I think we’re playing better baseball now the last two weeks.” Vanderburg said of the team’s streak. “I thought we’ve played more like were capable of being. Obviously you hate to lose game four of a series, but we just didn’t play great defensively that game. I thought we did a good job competing. We took the lead back I think in the seventh or eight inning, just gave it right back to them. There’s some learning things that we need to do there, but all in all I thought it was a pretty good weekend. I thought our guys competed really hard and gave us a chance.”

WT returns home this week to face off against St. Mary’s. The first game is on Friday with the doubleheader on Saturday.

One matchup to circle on the calendar will be the next series that the Buffs will play at home after this weekend. Angelo State, the number two team in the country, is coming to Canyon to end the regular season with the first game of the series on April 28th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Sydney Lanigan during West Plains' playoff win.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Sydney Lanigan
Registration has opened for the second annual King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic in Amarillo.
Registration open for second annual ‘King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic’
If you missed today’s interviews with Ruby Salzman, Mike Roden and Chase Davis on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ruby Salzman, Mike Roden, and Chase Davis
Mike Roden, TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden, TPSN