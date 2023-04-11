West Texas A&M baseball has longest winning streak of the season snapped

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball team lost the final game of the series against Oklahoma Christian this past weekend.

That snapped a seven-game winning streak, tied for the Buffs longest such streak of the season.

Head coach Matt Vanderburg addressed the media on Monday with a level of optimism despite the recent loss.

“I think we’re playing better baseball now the last two weeks.” Vanderburg said of the team’s streak. “I thought we’ve played more like were capable of being. Obviously you hate to lose game four of a series, but we just didn’t play great defensively that game. I thought we did a good job competing. We took the lead back I think in the seventh or eight inning, just gave it right back to them. There’s some learning things that we need to do there, but all in all I thought it was a pretty good weekend. I thought our guys competed really hard and gave us a chance.”

WT returns home this week to face off against St. Mary’s. The first game is on Friday with the doubleheader on Saturday.

One matchup to circle on the calendar will be the next series that the Buffs will play at home after this weekend. Angelo State, the number two team in the country, is coming to Canyon to end the regular season with the first game of the series on April 28th.

