Warm & Breezy Spring Weather

Spring weather will be in full force this week. We can expect cool mornings around 50 degrees for the next few days. Sunny skies with warm afternoons in the low 80s can also be expected. Winds for the moment are down, but will begin picking up by Thursday and Friday. At the moment, it looks like we can expect some blustery gusts but not getting out of control with severe wind speeds. We will keep an eye on theat situation so be sure to monitor for updates.

