Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm & Breezy Spring Weather

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spring weather will be in full force this week. We can expect cool mornings around 50 degrees for the next few days. Sunny skies with warm afternoons in the low 80s can also be expected. Winds for the moment are down, but will begin picking up by Thursday and Friday. At the moment, it looks like we can expect some blustery gusts but not getting out of control with severe wind speeds. We will keep an eye on theat situation so be sure to monitor for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

Latest News

Shelden's Tuesday Morning Outlook 4/11
Shelden's Tuesday Morning Outlook 4/11
Shelden Web Graphic
Perhaps a surprise?
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Week