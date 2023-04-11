SPORTS DRIVE: Checkout all the coverage of The Hodgetown opening day
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s Hodgetwon opening day coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Rylee Robinson:
Rylee chats with us on her coverage for the Hodgetown opening day, what to look forward to for the rest of the coverage.
Sod Poodles Chris and Stefan Caray:
We ask the Chris and Stefan what is a typical game day and what are you looking forward to this season?
Package by Rylee Robinson:
Rylee shows us the Hodgetown field, what will be available for the season and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.