Sod Poodles GM Tony Ensor discusses plans for season ahead of Opening Day

By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles GM Tony Ensor joined NewsChannel10 live at Hodgetown as the team prepares for the home opener at the ballpark.

Ensor highlighted all the special promotions that the organization has organized for fans to enjoy this season.

“We have the best promotional calendar we’ve ever had.” Ensor said. “That’s what we do for fans because not everyone that comes out here is a hardcore baseball fan. They come out here to spend time with their family, create memories with their families and friends. Our team has done a great job.”

The team will have 21 firework shows, 16 giveaways, and special guests coming to town in Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman as well as “Stanley” from The Office.

First pitch on Tuesday night for the Sod Poodles is scheduled for 7:05 C.T.

