Registration open for second annual ‘King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic’

By Alissa Spangler
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration has opened for the second annual King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic in Amarillo.

The clinic will be held from 10am until noon on May 20th at Sam Houston Middle School.

Registration is open for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

The clinic will feature special guest David Bell, wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. There will also be personal trainers from Purdue, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Utah Tech and SMU. Doerue graduated from Tascosa High School in 2019 and has been playing running back for Purdue University.

The cost is $60 per applicant.

Anyone interested can register here.

