Perhaps a surprise?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warmth looks to be the keyword going through this week. For today, sunny skies and thankfully calm winds will be prominent through the day, with highs in the 80°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Going into tonight, breezy winds pick up out of the south/southwest, which could cause fire danger concerns from Wednesday on. Highs will stay toasty until Saturday, where a cold front will cool us down slightly. In terms of rain, there’s some small shots on Thursday and Saturday for a pop-up shower or two, but we’re tempering expectations for the time being.

