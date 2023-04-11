Perhaps a surprise?

Warmth looks to be the keyword going through this week. For today, sunny skies and thankfully calm winds will be prominent through the day, with highs in the 80°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Going into tonight, breezy winds pick up out of the south/southwest, which could cause fire danger concerns from Wednesday on. Highs will stay toasty until Saturday, where a cold front will cool us down slightly. In terms of rain, there’s some small shots on Thursday and Saturday for a pop-up shower or two, but we’re tempering expectations for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.