Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.

According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Sierrah Marrow went missing early this morning as is believed to be in Amarillo.

Marrow has blonde and brown hair, around 5′04″, and weighs around 130 lbs.

If you have any information, call the Castro County Sheriff’s Office at 806-537-3511.

