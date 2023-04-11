Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in Amarillo

A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.
A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.(Source: Carson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old girl from Groom has been reported missing and is believed to be in Amarillo.

According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Sierrah Marrow went missing early this morning as is believed to be in Amarillo.

Marrow has blonde and brown hair, around 5′04″, and weighs around 130 lbs.

If you have any information, call the Castro County Sheriff’s Office at 806-537-3511.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

Latest News

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Clovis police arrested a murder suspect in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.
1 arrested in Clovis deadly shooting, officials looking for 3 other persons of interest
The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by...
Amarillo police SPIDR Tech platform expanding capabilities with community engagement