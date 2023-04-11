Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Murder suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Clovis

Clovis police arrested a murder suspect in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.
Clovis police arrested a murder suspect in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.(WRDW)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police said a murder suspect was arrested in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.

Patrick Quinones, 21, was arrested on charges of second degree murder and tampering with evidence, Clovis Police Department said.

On Monday, 22-year-old Mathew Nelson was found injured from a shooting at the Clovis Apartments. He later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, Quinones was identified as a suspect. Last night, he was located in Post, Texas, by the Garza County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinones was with Tamar Johnson, one of the three persons of interest that police were looking for yesterday, officials said.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

The investigation includes members from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, and Cannon Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations.

If anyone has further information, call Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by...
Amarillo police SPIDR Tech platform expanding capabilities with community engagement
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion...
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Kids Inc Donor Days winners announced
Winners announced from the 2023 Kids, Inc. Donor Days