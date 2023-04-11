Murder suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police said a murder suspect was arrested in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.

Patrick Quinones, 21, was arrested on charges of second degree murder and tampering with evidence, Clovis Police Department said.

On Monday, 22-year-old Mathew Nelson was found injured from a shooting at the Clovis Apartments. He later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, Quinones was identified as a suspect. Last night, he was located in Post, Texas, by the Garza County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinones was with Tamar Johnson, one of the three persons of interest that police were looking for yesterday, officials said.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

The investigation includes members from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, and Cannon Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations.

If anyone has further information, call Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

