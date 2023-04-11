Jury selection started for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Jury selection has started for a woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in Hobbs.

Alexis Nicole Avila has been accused of throwing her newborn child in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs. The baby was reportedly found about six hours after being left. The New Mexico Department of Children, Youth, and Families took charge of the child. It is not known if the baby is still in their care.

Avila told investigators she did not know she was pregnant until the day before giving birth. She reportedly admitted to throwing her son in the dumpster just hours after delivering him. A nearby security camera captured the act, leading to her arrest.

Avila has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and, alternatively, abuse of a child intentionally or recklessly. The jury will reportedly consider each charge separately. Court records show a jury trial has been submitted for Avila’s abuse charge.

She submitted a not guilty plea when she was arraigned in a Lea County courtroom in Jan. 2022. The judge placed her on house arrest until her trial, which starts this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.