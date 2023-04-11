G.O.A.T. of the Week: Sydney Lanigan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves soccer team is coming off a stellar first season. Sydney Lanigan has been a huge reason why.

The first team all-district selection made the decision to leave Randall High School and spend her senior year at West Plains.

In doing so, she’s helped the team reach unthinkable heights in year one.

“It’s been so great to just come to this school [in] it’s first year and get to set the guidelines for the rest of the school for it’s history of course.” Lanigan said of her decision to join the team.

“Syd has been a leader for us on the field.” West Plains girls soccer head coach Amberlee Gerald said of her star senior. “She started off the season strong and she’s developed kind of that voice on the field and helping out her teammates. She’s off the field an amazing leader as well. She’s someone that a lot of her teammates really rely on. She’s easy to talk to for those teammates. We’re grateful to have her, we’re grateful that she chose West Plains.”

Not only has she shined on the field for the Lady Wolves, she’s the frontrunner in her class to be named valedictorian.

“Syd is smart.” Gerald said of the interligence she’s noticed from Lanigan. “There’s no other way to put it. She’s very serious about the fact that student athletes are students first. If she’s gonna do it, she’s gonna be the best at it. She’s reaching that goal every step of the way.”

Lanigan was one of a staggering seven Lady Wolves named to the all-district team in the program’s first year.

“I’m so proud of our teammates.” Lanigan said. “Everybody’s put in 110% every practice, every game and you can see it on the field. You can see it on the scoreboard and you can see it in our stats, how hard we all work.”

As the district champions this past season, Lanigan has set the foundation for success on soccer field for West Plains as the program continues to grow.

