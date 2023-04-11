Discovery Center celebrating national DEAR Day, with a special story time in their pj’s
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is celebrating national DEAR Day, inviting guests to a special story time in their pajamas.
DEAR Day or Drop Everything and Read Day, is a national celebration of reading, promoting and reminding families the importance of literacy
The Discovery Center is bringing out various animals for guests to interact with, providing a hands-on, collaborative space for visitors at all learning levels.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday April 12 at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.