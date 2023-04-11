Discovery Center celebrating national DEAR Day, with a special story time in their pj’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is celebrating national DEAR Day, inviting guests to a special story time in their pajamas.

DEAR Day or Drop Everything and Read Day, is a national celebration of reading, promoting and reminding families the importance of literacy

The Discovery Center is bringing out various animals for guests to interact with, providing a hands-on, collaborative space for visitors at all learning levels.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday April 12 at 10:30 a.m.

