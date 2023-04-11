Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the weather being very nice recently, some may be itching to plant flowers or start a garden, but experts at Coulter Gardens want you to keep in mind how unpredictable the weather in the Panhandle can be.

Jim McBride, Assistant Sales Manager at Coulter Gardens tells buyers what plants to hold off on buying until there’s more consistent warm weather.

McBride says to definitely avoid planting annual flowers, and if you plant perennials, keep them damp and don’t water them all the time, for now.

“Annual flowers, you know they can get zapped by freezes so you can keep them inside or you can keep them outside and then maybe pull them in at night. But we still run the risk of freezes here for a little bit,” says McBride.

The difference between perennials and annuals is that perennial plants re-grow every spring, while annual plants live for only one growing season, then die off.

He says he’s seen customers essentially lose hundreds of dollars worth of plants to freezes because of planting too early.

“Mother’s Day usually most everything is safe at that point. A lot of times around the first of May, and you can plant things now we might just go straight to summer,” says McBride.

According to the national weather service, Amarillo’s average last freeze is around the 13th to 16th of April, but there has been freezing weather as late as May 7th.

“Now’s a good time to kind of finish up your cool season crops like lettuces, stuff like that spinach,” said McBride.

Until we see some more consistent warm weather, McBride says it is best to hold off on summer plants and stick to things like carrots, swiss chard, mustard, and other greens.

“It’s just everybody’s tried to jump the gun a little bit. Sometimes they’ll put things out a little early and a freeze could get them you know, so sometimes it’s good to leave things in the pots for a couple of weeks and let them kind of get used to being outside and then planning if it gets cold. You can pull them into the garage or something, but we just have big temperature variations at this time of year we could have snow or we could have summer,” McBride explains.

If you have more questions about which plants are safe to plant now, call (806) 359-7432 or visit their website here.

