Amarillo police SPIDR Tech platform expanding capabilities with community engagement

The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by...
The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by launching the next SPIDR Tech platform, to help with investigations.(Burr, Carla | Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by launching the next SPIDR Tech platform, to help with investigations.

The SPIDR Tech platform went Live today at 10 a.m.

The Investigations Module will integrate with RMS data to automatically generate and send customized text and/or email messages to victims of crime.

For victims of some crimes, the first message that gets sent out is the Victim Acknowledgment Message. This message is sent via email and/or text message.

For some crimes, the system will send the victim a tailored message that could include critical report information including the report number, the category of crime, next steps in the investigation process, who to contact and when, and crime prevention tips.

Victims will also receive updates as the case progresses, including notification of an arrest.  These will be sent as the case is updated.

Amarillo police says this technology will give callers some basic information before the officer arrives on scene, and a chance to give feedback on the quality of service at the conclusion of the call.

***Reminder that this program goes live starting today*** At a time when communication continues to prove crucial for...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

