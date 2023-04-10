Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Workforce Solutions hosting Spring Job Fair, with more than 80 employers

Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting their Spring Amarillo Job Fair this Tuesday, with more...
Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting their Spring Amarillo Job Fair this Tuesday, with more than 80 employers ready to speak to job seekers.(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting their Spring Amarillo Job Fair this Tuesday, with more than 80 employers ready to speak to job seekers.

Several employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level, including full and part-time positions.

Available positions include health care, management, production, customer service, sales, secretarial/clerical areas, and more.

Some of the employers attending will be Xcel Energy, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, BSA Health System.

The job fair will be Tuesday April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

Candidates should come dressed appropriately for their desired occupation and have childcare arrangements made.

For more information on the event and to see a list of employers, click here.

The job fair is open to the public and is free to all job seekers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The Clovis Police Department are looking for three persons of interest who may have knowledge...
Clovis police looking for 3 persons of interest related to deadly shooting

Latest News

Crews are working on a grass fire west of the town of Dalhart.
Crews save kittens from structure fire, on their way back from grass fire west of Dalhart
The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for their summer camps, with eight...
Registration now open for Discovery Center’s Summer Camps with 8 different themes
On Friday night, reports of an active shooter on the OU campus pulled in over 100 officers from...
OU President says university was victim of ‘swatting’ during active shooter scare
The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of a...
Justice Department appeals Amarillo federal judges order halting abortion pill