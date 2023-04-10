Workforce Solutions hosting Spring Job Fair, with more than 80 employers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting their Spring Amarillo Job Fair this Tuesday, with more than 80 employers ready to speak to job seekers.

Several employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level, including full and part-time positions.

Available positions include health care, management, production, customer service, sales, secretarial/clerical areas, and more.

Some of the employers attending will be Xcel Energy, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, BSA Health System.

The job fair will be Tuesday April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

Candidates should come dressed appropriately for their desired occupation and have childcare arrangements made.

For more information on the event and to see a list of employers, click here.

The job fair is open to the public and is free to all job seekers.

